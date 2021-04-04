JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 408,303 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.62% of Duke Realty worth $92,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after acquiring an additional 858,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after acquiring an additional 573,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 59,526 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

