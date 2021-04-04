JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.15% of Bandwidth worth $120,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after buying an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 133,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 89,653 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bandwidth by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $126.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 39,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $6,208,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

