JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.59% of Covetrus worth $94,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,453. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

