JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,791 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.50% of Brady worth $123,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Brady by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brady by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Brady by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Brady by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Brady by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,353.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 13,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $747,282.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

NYSE:BRC opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $57.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.