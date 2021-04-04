JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 108.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.73% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $98,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.