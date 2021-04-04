JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,272 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.32% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $99,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.57 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $105.72 and a one year high of $113.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average is $111.88.

