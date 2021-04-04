JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 586.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.83% of Oasis Petroleum worth $98,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,725,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 354,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on OAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $61.44 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.