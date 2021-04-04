JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 165,961 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.44% of ManTech International worth $123,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT opened at $86.71 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.66.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

