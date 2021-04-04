JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 191,349 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,349 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.43% of Fox Factory worth $106,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after buying an additional 168,684 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,174,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2,013.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after buying an additional 499,175 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $144.26. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

