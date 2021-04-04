JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 86,099 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.27% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $112,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 178,562 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,662,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 625.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $313.92 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $172.66 and a twelve month high of $324.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.42.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

