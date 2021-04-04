JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350,498 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $121,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,570,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.20. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.20 and a 1-year high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

