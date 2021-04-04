JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898,606 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.34% of ADC Therapeutics worth $95,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 502,171 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,954,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 64,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

