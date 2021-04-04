JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.10% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $96,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of BBIO opened at $59.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

