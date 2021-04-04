JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 338.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.72% of Omnicom Group worth $96,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,945,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after buying an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,429,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,312,000 after buying an additional 622,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

