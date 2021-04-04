JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $104.92 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.81% of Columbia Sportswear worth $104,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 179,443 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,442,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 112,428 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $104.53 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $833,567.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,807 shares of company stock worth $31,801,560. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

