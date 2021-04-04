JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $111.53 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,107 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.32% of Smartsheet worth $111,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Smartsheet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,862.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,266 shares of company stock valued at $23,230,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

