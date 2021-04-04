JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $121.86 Million Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 629,092 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.99% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $121,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,046 shares of company stock worth $433,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

