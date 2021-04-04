JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $122.30 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.01% of Graco worth $122,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

