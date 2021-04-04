JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $97.26 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,273,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 96,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 9.95% of Douglas Dynamics worth $97,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLOW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

