JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.95% of Lamb Weston worth $109,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 56,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

LW stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

