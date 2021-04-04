JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 8.51% of nLIGHT worth $109,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in nLIGHT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 77,268 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,043 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 351,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $283,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,250. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.