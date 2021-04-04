JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 283,276 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.97% of Floor & Decor worth $93,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $310,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

