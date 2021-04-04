JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 290,184 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.69% of Cantel Medical worth $122,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMD. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the third quarter worth $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 167.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 9.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CMD opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 97.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $89.10.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMD shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.
Cantel Medical Profile
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
Featured Article: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.