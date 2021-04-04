JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 290,184 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.69% of Cantel Medical worth $122,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMD. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the third quarter worth $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 167.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 9.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMD opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 97.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMD shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

