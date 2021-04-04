JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 44,710 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $116,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $371.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.99 and a 200 day moving average of $358.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

