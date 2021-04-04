JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 586,457 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.91% of Casella Waste Systems worth $91,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Insiders sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 in the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWST stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

