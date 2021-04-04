JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 847,073 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.79% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $103,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,481,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,602,318 shares of company stock valued at $297,055,741 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of -408.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

