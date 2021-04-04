JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.46% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $673,000.

MRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

There is no company description available for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc

