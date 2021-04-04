JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.86% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $110,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

