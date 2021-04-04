JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 409.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.78% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $126,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

IAC opened at $226.69 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $266.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

