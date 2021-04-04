JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.99% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $121,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,060,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,297,000 after purchasing an additional 249,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,269.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 243,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $8,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

