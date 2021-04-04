JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 91,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.57% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $97,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after buying an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after buying an additional 230,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,190,000 after buying an additional 183,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,888,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,147,000 after buying an additional 166,108 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEM opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.51. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

