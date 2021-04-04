JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,656,685 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,062,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,656,685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of HSBC worth $105,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on HSBC. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

