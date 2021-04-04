JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,758,620 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,345,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.32% of Equitrans Midstream worth $115,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.