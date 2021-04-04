JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 276,183 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 8.58% of Personalis worth $122,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Personalis alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,063.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,943 shares of company stock valued at $205,351. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.