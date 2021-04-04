JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 322,605 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of The Southern worth $106,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

