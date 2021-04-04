JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 665,322 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.47% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $111,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.