JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 88,122 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,122 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.19% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $108,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average of $152.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

