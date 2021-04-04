JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 894,183 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 894,183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.98% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $108,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.