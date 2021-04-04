JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.14% of Owens Corning worth $93,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.65.

OC stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.