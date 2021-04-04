Juggernaut One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.46 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00004840 BTC on major exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $28.98 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00075466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00318332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00765477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00091640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Juggernaut Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

