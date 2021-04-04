Juggernaut Price Reaches $2.62 on Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $27.10 million and $7.84 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00004489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00075789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00306388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00093361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.07 or 0.00756094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028302 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018102 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

