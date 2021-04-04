JUIICE (JUI) Trading Down 90.9% Over Last 7 Days

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 307.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $548,893.87 and $11.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUIICE has traded down 90.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068185 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003102 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

JUIICE Token Profile

JUI is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

