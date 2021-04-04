JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $62.91 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00315626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.00761888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00091232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016577 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,074,560 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

