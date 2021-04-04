JulSwap (JULD) Reaches Market Cap of $60.26 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $60.26 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00074911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00305702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00092886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.77 or 0.00762212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028079 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017324 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,127,684 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

