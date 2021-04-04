Jupiter Price Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and $3.37 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00075075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00308664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00091996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.29 or 0.00763377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,154.47 or 0.99250133 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

