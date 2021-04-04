JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Hits $432.97 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 33.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $432.97 million and $793.41 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 108.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.43 or 0.00307694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00092897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.00 or 0.00751091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00028180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017613 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

