JUST Reaches Market Cap of $373.54 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. JUST has a market capitalization of $373.54 million and approximately $849.27 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 76.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00075466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00318332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00765477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00091640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00016610 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.