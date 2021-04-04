JustLiquidity (JUL) Trading 28% Lower Over Last Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for about $116.27 or 0.00198395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $50.79 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00074955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00314745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00092505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.92 or 0.00762611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017639 BTC.

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

