Kadena Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $69.28 million and $684,215.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kadena has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,487,454 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

