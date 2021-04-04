Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $289,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,307 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

